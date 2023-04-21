Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person who was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Two in custody after lengthy I-94 pursuit
Lisa Jo Fairbanks
Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for trying to sell stolen tools on Facebook
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
Shannon Owen issues statement on the death of her husband, Deputy Josh Owen.
Wife of fallen Minnesota Deputy issues statement
Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alerts, Advisories in place following spring snow

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Newark police said Gary Matta, 66, was arrested and charged.
Ex-Boy Scout leader charged with serial child sexual abuse
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Damage to road in Walsh County, ND.
Walsh County Highway Department left with damaged county road