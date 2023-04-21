74-year-old man dead in Stutsman Co. crash

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 74-year-old Ypsilanti, ND man is dead after a crash in Stutsman County.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened about three miles west of Ypsilanti. The driver was traveling eastbound on Co. Rd 38. He lost control of his Jeep after driving over slush on the road. Officials say the vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled. The driver was ejected and died from his injuries.

Officials say they’re notifying family before releasing the name of the deceased.

