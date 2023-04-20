Wife of fallen Minnesota Deputy issues statement

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The widow of fallen Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen issued a statement for the first time as the community prepares for the funeral this weekend.

The deputy’s cousin, Josh Palmateer, read the statement from Owen’s wife Shannon Owen as she stood next to him holding a picture of her husband.

“So many people have asked in the last few days how I’m doing. Honestly, I’m overwhelmed, our family and friends have run the gamut of emotions. We’ve smiled and laughed at memories, and we’ve shed tears for the man who was stolen from our lives. I’m angry that this happened, I’m angry that his beautiful life was cut short, and I’m angry that my son’s father was taken from him far too soon. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Still, I feel I must be strong – for our son, for myself and for our community. Losing Josh will never go away ever. The cameras and media will pack up and many people will go back to their daily lives, but for me and Rylen this new reality will never end. There will be forever a hole in our family that Josh’s presence and light filled. As the days and weeks pass, I ask you to continue to lift us up and prayers as we go through the next few days, weeks and months and years. Pray for the safety of deputies and police. Continue to share Josh’s story with each other. Share his legacy. In this way we can help his spirit last forever. "

Officials say Deputy Owen was shot three times on Saturday, April 15, after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, Minnesota. Deputy Owen was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. He had 14 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Brody Merrill was shot once in the upper chest and authorities say his vest protected him from the round. He fired his department handgun and is on standard administrative leave. Starbuck Police Officer Alex Olson was shot once in the ankle, but did not fire his weapon. The gunman was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The funeral for Josh Owen will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Minnewaska Area High School. A visitation is happening on Friday evening. Both services are open to the public, but the burial for the deputy is private.

