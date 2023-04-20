West Fargo Police Department begins bodycam testing phase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has begun the testing process of WatchGuard body cameras. WFPD says they are testing them on a group of officers to enhance policing best practices and reinforce community trust and transparency.

“Our officers serve the community of West Fargo with great pride and professionalism,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Providing our officers with technology and tools like body worn cameras support their great work and strengthens our relationships with the public.”

The department says the testing phase of body worn cameras is the first step toward a department wide implementation and allows for an effective program roll out. The department selected the Motorola Solution’s WatchGuard system for the testing phase as the program because they are cost-effective and compatible with the department’s current in-car and interview room camera systems. Motorola Solution’s WatchGuard is also a leading provider in the body camera industry and is used widely throughout the law enforcement community.

The body cameras will be evaluated on functionality, wear ability and durability. A final selection of a vendor and services will be reviewed following the testing.

WFPD expects to deploy approximately 80 cameras by the end of 2023. All sworn Police Officers and Community Service Officers will be equipped with The cameras. An additional civilian staff position will also be added to manage software and storage of the bodycam footage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.