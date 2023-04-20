West Acres DQ awarded as top performing mall store in U.S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres Dairy Queen is considering getting a trophy case after winning another award for top mall sales all of the United States.

“We’re like the Tom Brady of Dairy Queens,” Teri Ell, the location’s General Manager laughed.

This is the second time the location has won what’s called the Crown Jewel Award. The store won for the first time back in 2020, which Ell says was surprising, but says the community keeps them busy even during the tough times.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in Fargo. There’s a lot of sports tournaments, hockey tournaments and the mall is just a big location everybody goes to to kill time when they’re in town,” Ell said.

Ell says not only will her store get a new plaque to add to their trophy, but also a cash prize to split among the staff. Ell says she and her staff are already gunning for the award again this year.

“It’s just so cool because the news always covers restaurants closing and bad things with restaurants and this is a cool, positive thing,” she said.

