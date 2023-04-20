UPDATE: nearly 43 hours standoff ends peacefully in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE 1:40 PM: An official statement from the city of Mankato has been released about the incident on Hilltop lane that began on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first time that city officials have acknowledged the incident involved Walter and Koran Brown, the father and son that have been reported as missing since late March. Authorities say Walter and Koran Brown have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The standoff ended around 12:15 Thursday afternoon after lasting for nearly 43 hours. Mankato Public Safety says the incident started around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement says it was checking on a suspect, who is believed to be Walter Brown, in the case before they fled on foot. Authorities say the suspect then allegedly shot at the pursuing officer, who was not injured, before entering an apartment building.

Authorities issued a shelter in place alert near Hilltop Lane through the night Tuesday but ended it Wednesday morning.

The city says any questions about the incident will not be taken as public safety officials continue their investigation and any charges are pending.

UPDATE: 12:15 PM THURSDAY: A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours.

The city of Mankato says the situation on Hilltop Lane has been safely resolved and there was a peaceful resolution. Both father, Walter Brown, and son, Koran Kory Brown, age 2, are safe.

Our reporter on scene, Maddie Paul, confirms, that authorities are beginning to clear the scene.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

UPDATE 8:45 AM THURSDAY: Now in it’s 39th hour, a standoff between Walter Brown and authorities continues at an apartment complex on Mankato’s hilltop.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident started around 4:45 Tuesday is related to the ongoing investigation into the father and his 2-year-old son from Mankato.

Law enforcement says it was checking on a suspect, who is believed to be Walter Brown, in the case before they fled on foot. Authorities say the suspect then allegedly shot at the pursuing officer, who was not injured, before entering an apartment building.

Authorities issued a shelter in place alert near Hilltop Lane through the night Tuesday but ended it Wednesday morning. Police are still urging people to avoid the area.

A police presence remains but it’s much smaller than the initial response. Public Safety says there is no active threat to the public, all while a safe resolution is negotiated.

UPDATE 7:30 PM Wednesday: Our reporter on the scene of the Hilltop Lane area said law enforcement is using a loud speaker to communicate with the suspect who is barricaded inside one of the buildings.

She says it is clear they are saying, “Walter Brown. This is the police. You are under arrest. Come out the main door with your hands in the air. If you comply now, we can guarantee your safety.” That is the same name as the father of the boy who was reported missing to Mankato Public Safety at the end of March.

This story will continue to be updated.

UPDATE 6:00 PM Wednesday: Mankato Public Safety has provided an update into last night’s gunfire in the Hilltop area of Mankato last night.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident which started around 4:45 last night is related to the *ongoing investigation into a missing father and son from Mankato.

Law enforcement says it was checking on a suspect in the case before they fled on foot.

The suspect then allegedly shot at the pursuing officer, who was not injured, before entering an apartment building.

The shelter in place near Hilltop Lane is no longer necessary, but police are still urging people to avoid the area.

A police presence remains on the 2200 Marwood Drive block of Mankato, but Public Safety says there is *no *active threat to the public, all while a safe resolution is negotiated.

Again, residents are still asked to stay away from the area despite a shelter-in-place order being lifted. Law enforcement will remain on the scene until the situation is fully resolved.

Mankato Area Public Schools officials gave the go-ahead for schools to open at their normal time today, after events were canceled last night.

While the active situation is *reportedly in connection with the missing child and father, *no details have been released as to *what that connection is exactly.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, deputy director Matt DuRose said Walter Brown was the suspect in the standoff.

KEYC tried to confirm this information with Mankato Public Safety, here’s what they had to say.

Edell Fiedler, communications & engagement director for the city of Mankato said in a phone interview, ”There’s no information about who is in the building. Again, it’s an active scene and it’s ongoing. So, we don’t have any additional information other than the information that’s already been shared.”

Authorities say 29-year-old Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with his 2-year-old son Koran Kory Brown after an altercation with the child’s mother on or around March 23.

The incident was reported to authorities on March 29th.

On April 4th, felony charges were filed against Walter Brown in relation to the incident.

Those charges include violating a no contact order within ten years of prior convictions, as well as depriving parental custody by refusing to return a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Walter Brown following the alleged altercation.

We asked for more information from Mankato Public Safety as of 5:45 Wednesday evening, and they said no further information will be released at this time.

UPDATE 12:00 PM: We now know more information about what led to a shelter in place warning Tuesday in parts of Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident which started around 4:45 Tuesday night is related to the ongoing investigation into a missing father and son from Mankato.

Law enforcement says it was checking on a suspect in the case before they fled on foot. The suspect then allegedly shot at the pursuing officer, who was not injured, before entering an apartment building.

The shelter in place near Hilltop Lane is no longer necessary. However, the immediate area should be avoided.

A police presence remains on the 2200 Marwood Drive block of Mankato, but Public Safety says there is no active threat to the public, all while a safe resolution is negotiated. Again, residents are still asked to stay away from the area despite a shelter-in-place order being lifted.

There will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area until the situation is fully resolved. Mankato Area Public Schools officials have announced all schools will open at their normal time today, after events were canceled last night.

While the active situation is reportedly in connection with the missing child and father, no details have been released as to what that connection is exactly.

Authorities say 29-year-old Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with his 2-year-old son Koran Kory Brown after an altercation with the child’s mother on or around March 23.

The incident was reported to authorities on March 29th. On April 4th, felony charges were filed against Walter Brown in relation to the incident.

Those charges include violating a no contact order within ten years of prior convictions, as well as depriving parental custody by refusing to return a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Walter Brown following the alleged altercation.

We reached out to Mankato Public Safety and as of 11:30 Tuesday morning, they said no further information will be released at this time.

6:30 AM UPDATE: The city of Mankato says residents of the Hilltop Lane area no longer need to shelter in place but are asking people to avoid the area.

Around 5:45 Tuesday, authorities asked those living in the area of Hilltop Lane to shelter in place after a report of shots fired.

The city says people should avoid the area as there will still be a law enforcement presence until the situation is fully resolved.

ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place.

This comes after the city says shots were fired in the area of Hilltop Lane and residents should shelter in place.

On social media, the city says the area has been further defined and residents are asked to stay out of or to shelter in place at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive and Victory Drive and Marwood Drive (surrounding the Hilltop Lane area). Authorities have yet to release any official statement.

Residents in the Hilltop Lane area of Mankato are being asked to shelter in place after shots were fired. (KEYC News Now)

All Tuesday evening events at Mankato East High School were canceled due to the disturbance.

KEYC News Now will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.