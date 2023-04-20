Cooking with Cash Wa
Statewide tornado drill in Minnesota on Thursday

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - People in Minnesota are dealing with flooding, rain and snow - and on Thursday they’ll also hear tornado sirens. Thursday, April 20 is the annual statewide tornado drill for Minnesota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.

During the afternoon and evening drills, local sirens and all NOAA Weather Radios in Minnesota will sound with a simulated tornado warning. These drills give everyone the opportunity to review their emergency plans and practice emergency drills at work or at home.

The first drill will be at 1:45 p.m. Schools, businesses and other facilities are encouraged to conduct a tornado drill to practice emergency tornado sheltering plans. A second drill will sound at 6:45 p.m. to provide an opportunity for individuals and families to practice their emergency plans at home.

Wireless emergency alerts on cell phones should not sound for these drills.

Counties and cities in Minnesota own, operate and maintain all local warning sirens, and set their own policies on how and when they are activated.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota experiences an average of 29 tornadoes per year. In 2021, Minnesota recorded 64 tornadoes, including 22 on December 15 alone, which were the latest reported tornadoes on record. A record was set in 2010 with 113 tornadoes touching down across the state.

Each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week focuses on a different topic. Specific information about these topics, including factsheets, checklists, data and other resources, is provided on the HSEM Weather Safety and National Weather Service, Chanhassen websites.

