Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Rising flood waters close roads in Grand Forks

Roads and trails closing in Grand Forks due to flooding.
Roads and trails closing in Grand Forks due to flooding.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more roads are closured in Grand Forks due to rising flood waters.

Crews are closing 27th Avenue North between North Washington Street and Mill Road at the end of the day on Thursday, April 20.

North Shadyridge Court is also closed due to water over the road. South Shadyridge Court remains open at this time.

The lower parking lot on River Boat Road closed on April 19 due to rising flood waters. There will be no parking in this lot until the flood waters go down. The lower loop of Lincoln Drive Park is also closed, including access to the dog park.

The City of Grand Forks says the South End Pedestrian Bridge is closed and lower trails in the Greenway are also impacted. They remind people not to use flooded trails.

All information regarding the 2023 Flood Planning and Operations can be found online, including information on county road closures and sandbag pick up information for both the City and County.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Two in custody after lengthy I-94 pursuit
Lisa Jo Fairbanks
Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for trying to sell stolen tools on Facebook
Man faces multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop
Man faces multiple charges after fleeing from traffic stop
Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
File graphic of an ambulance.
Teen girl rushed to hospital after Norman Co. rollover

Latest News

Narcotics bust in Williston
Update: Bond set in narcotics bust in Williston
Jerry Walker
Local man dedicates 40 years to volunteering
4:00PM News April 20 - Part 2
4:00PM News April 20 - Part 2
4:00PM Weather - April 20
4:00PM Weather - April 20