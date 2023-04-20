Officials warn people not to fix county roads

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walsh County Highway Department is warning people not to try and fix county roads that are damaged or washed out by flood water.

They shared several pictures on social media saying whoever tried to fix the road actually did further damage. “You just cost us any chance of submitting these damages to FEMA,” the Highway Department said.

No private entity is allowed to perform repairs to public roads without a contract. The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.

