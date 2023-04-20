Cooking with Cash Wa
It’s National North Dakota Day!

Missouri River
Missouri River(Courtesy: ND tourism)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While we will take any excuse to celebrate the history and beauty of North Dakota, today is a special day.

April 19 is National North Dakota Day. You may ask, why April 19? The National Day Calendar business in Mandan began celebrating each state in the order they entered the union. Many residents celebrate the beautiful North Dakota landscape and the changing of winter into spring. But some think North Dakota is best known for — and should celebrate — its people.

“You know, Dakota means friendly. I would say we’re known for our great people, our ‘North Dakota Nice’ personalities and how welcoming we are in greeting people whether they’re coming to visit or even considering a move here,” said Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota tourism director.

North Dakota Tourism is promoting a new campaign this summer called “Hello” and they hope to connect visitors to all the friendly people of the state. They are also promoting a phone number, 1-800-HELLO-ND, which will connect you directly to a representative to answer questions and help plan North Dakota adventures.

