Hospice of the Red River Valley Offers Free Remembrance Service

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gather with Hospice of the Red River Valley as they remember and honor those who have died through a Remembrance Service. This is a peaceful time to reflect on the loss of someone special in your life. This is not a religious service, rather a time to celebrate, remember, and find fellowship and strength alongside others.

The Remembrance Service is being held Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Hospice of the Red River Valley, located at 1701 38th St. S. Suite 101, Fargo, N.D.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration or please call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

In 1981, Hospice of the Red River Valley was founded on the fundamental belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality end-of-life care. We fulfill our nonprofit mission by providing medical, emotional, personal and spiritual care, as well as grief support to our patients, their families and caregivers during a tender time in life. Our staff helps those we serve experience more meaningful moments through exceptional hospice care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever a patient calls home. Spread across more than 40,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, Hospice of the Red River Valley offers round-the-clock availability via phone, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact us anytime at 800-237-4629 or hrrv.org.

