Highways 220 and 317 closed north of Oslo, MN

OSLO, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The small town of Oslo, Minnesota is starting to become cut off by flood waters. Highways 220 and 317 north of Oslo closed on Thursday, April 20, because of water over the roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says 220 is closed from 260th Street to 400th Street Northwest. Highway 317 is closed from the Red River to the intersection of Highway 220.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. If you get stuck and need to be rescued, other expenses and penalties will apply.

On the North Dakota side of the river, officials in Walsh County have closed County Road 15 between Warsaw and I-29.

