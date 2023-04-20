HB 1288 seeks to improve public lease transparency after AG building controversy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will likely soon be more transparency around who is leasing land and property to the state.

HB 1288 - which passed both chambers by veto-proof margins and now heads to Governor Burgum’s desk - would require every landowner who holds a stake of 10 percent or higher to be listed on state leases.

The bill was brought amid controversy involving Bismarck lawmaker and Representative Jason Dockter, who owns a building in south Bismarck that’s now being leased to the Attorney General’s office. According to a report by State Auditor Josh Gallion, many believed the building was less desirable than other options.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, has said it’s not aimed at one particular circumstance, but rather to improve transparency.

