Grand Forks officially terminates Fufeng Deal

By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city officials have officially decided to terminate the development agreement between the city and Fufeng USA Inc. on Thursday, April 20.

City officials made the decision based off a January 27, 2023 determination by the US Government and the United States Air Force, saying it posed a significant threat to national security, and a short and long-term threat to operations being done at the Air Force base in Grand Forks.

Back in February, the Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, citing certain national security concerns.

Grand Forks will also demand and look to obtain funds from the Letter of Credit for the costs, expenses, and fees by the City under the Development Agreement made.

Previous Coverage:
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project
Senators call for review of Fufeng Group’s land purchase near Grand Forks
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development

