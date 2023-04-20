Grand Forks officially terminates Fufeng Deal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city officials have officially decided to terminate the development agreement between the city and Fufeng USA Inc. on Thursday, April 20.

City officials made the decision based off a January 27, 2023 determination by the US Government and the United States Air Force, saying it posed a significant threat to national security, and a short and long-term threat to operations being done at the Air Force base in Grand Forks.

Back in February, the Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, citing certain national security concerns.

Grand Forks will also demand and look to obtain funds from the Letter of Credit for the costs, expenses, and fees by the City under the Development Agreement made.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.