Fix It Forward donates 400th car to young mother in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local mother is getting a gift of a lifetime from a local non-profit and students at Moorhead’s Career Academy.

She was gifted a car from Fix It Forward Ministry, and the 400th vehicle they have given away through their non-profit ministry.

The organization partners with the automotive program at Moorhead High School’s Career Academy to fix up donated cars. Once they are repaired and in good working order, the vehicles are donated to a local deserving family.

The recipient of the car on Thursday, April 20 is a young mother who was looking for transportation to help care for her daughter. The woman is a resident of YouthWorks, which provides transitional housing to those who experience homelessness, trafficking or substance abuse. Her caseworker accepted the donation on her behalf.

”I think she is really honored and just really excited to start driving. I think it will take a lot of stress off of with basic life things she hasn’t been able to accomplish,” said Karlee Liddle, Anti-Trafficking Specialist at YouthWorks.

Fix It Forward works with 40 different non-profit organizations. To be considered for one of their cars, the recipient must have a case worker.

