FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter Storm Warning and Advisories for Thursday & Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered rain and snow showers continue this morning, especially in Minnesota and the central Valley. The rain will gradually changeover to wintry mix briefly before completely changing over to snow.

Measurable snow is possible especially in our communities in northern MN and into Lakes Country. For this chance of possibly heavy snow, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day. Late, the snow will be overspreading to the west into ND. Wind today won’t be too much of a concern with the falling snow, but that changes heading into Friday. There will be impacts to visibility from falling snow.

Heading into Friday morning, snow may be fairly widespread. Roads will be a bit slick where we see continued snow Friday morning. Many ditches across the region have filled with water, so be extra careful on the roads! Temperatures will also be quite chilly Friday - roughly 20 degrees below average. Highs will be in the 30s. It will be windy as well with gusts out of the north.

As for snowfall potential, heavy snow is most likely in the northeastern ND as well as a wide area of northern MN. 5-8″ of wet, heavy snow is possible in these areas. To see the snowfall potential in your hometown, be sure to check out the “Maps” section of our website. Additional details can also be found on the VNL weather app.

Additionally, total liquid moisture from this system will be high for some places in MN. East of our VNL viewing area into central and eastern MN, there is potential for 2 or more inches of water (from rain and the liquid water equivalent in the snow). Our eastern counties of MN have a good chance of around an inch or so of liquid moisture, as does northeastern ND. Lesser amounts in the southern Valley with 0.25″ to 0.75″. You can see the liquid water potential map on the “Maps” section of our website.

Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will only peak in the low to mid 30s with morning lows a few degrees on either side of 32 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries and mostly east. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the mid 30s to low 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist Saturday with less cloud cover Sunday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will start our mornings with temperatures in the teens and 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday morning looks a pinch warmer with lows near freeing as clouds increase along with a slight chance of showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: There is another slight chance of showers on Thursday, though it’s not looking too promising, widespread, or significant. Morning low temperatures rounding out the week and through the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Ice jams are a continued issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers, though not as prominent of an issue compared to just a couple of days ago. Ice jams lead to rapidly rising river levels in a short amount of time. The Pembina River at Neche was the first river to reach Major flood stage as of Tuesday morning but is now quickly falling. The Wild Rice River (ND) at Abercrombie has also reached major flood stage. A trouble spot we are watching is the Sheyenne River near Harwood as it is rising towards major flood stage - possibly a top 5 flood there with a forecast of 91.5 feet. Record is 92 feet. The Sheyenne at Harwood has reached major flood stage the past several years near record due to the Sheyenne Diversion rerouting the water away from West Fargo.

There is more moisture in the forecast that could impact some area river levels. See the forecast discussion above for the rain and snow details.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

