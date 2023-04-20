Ditches filled with water prompt safety reminder for drivers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With snow and icy roads expected across the Valley in the next 24 hours, experts are urging drivers to slow down and use caution as most ditches are filled with feet of water that can not only total out your car, but pose extreme safety risks to your and your loved ones.

“People tend to not want to slow down. They’re trying to get from point A to point B as quick as possible. This time of year, the water gets deep. People need to slow down a little bit and when you think the roads are fine, they really aren’t,” Iver McCracken, a tow truck driver for FM Towing said.

If you do end up getting stuck in water, McCracken says it’s best to turn your car off as quickly as possible to minimize damage to your vehicle, but he says more than anything, getting out quickly and safely comes first.

“If you have an object that you can break the window with, or if you can roll the window down, try it as soon as possible and try to stay calm,” he said.

Law enforcement says to give friends and family a heads up of where you’re headed during flood season in case something happens, and to check county and DOT maps before hitting the road in case of any new closures.

“Roads that might have been passable last time we had the flood might be impassable this time. Don’t chance it, don’t go across those roadways because we don’t know if the gravel’s washed out underneath, especially during dark conditions it’s really hard to tell,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

