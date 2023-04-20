Child Abuse Prevention Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

407 pinwheels currently hang in the window of the West Fargo Sanford Hospital. They were hung up by Sanford Health’s Child Abuse Referral and Evaluation clinic. Otherwise known as CARE. each pinwheel every child that was seen by their team of pediatric sexual assault nurse examiners in the year 2022.

“It’s kind of bittersweet that we do have to have a clinic that specializes in seeing children who have been abused but it good that we have this clinic here because it’s very rare to find a child abuse clinic in the state..or even in the world” one of their nurses told me. “There’s only four pediatric sexual assault nurse examiners in the state of North Dakota and all of them work at the C.A.R.E clinic.”

Signs of abuse from child to child may vary but experts urge parents, guardians and caregivers to get curious when they notice changes in their child’s behavior. Counselors at Fargo’s rape and abuse crisis center say its important to create a safe space and encourage open communication for kids to come to you when it really counts.

“When your child does close anything whatsoever, trust them. Believe them. If we can give them a really empathetic answer to what’s going on in their life that’s going to allow them to open up even more and start that conversation "

And for parents wanting to support a child in their life who may have been abused, counselors say therapy is a great place to start.

“Get them in to someone who has training in trauma therapy, a lot of the trauma therapy that we use with kids have caregiver involvement. We help walk the parents through the process as well to help them support their child.”

Not every case of abuse for children and teens gets reported, and charges aren’t always pressed. West Fargo police shared that from April of 2022 to April of 2023 they had three cases of gross sexual imposition, two cases of luring a minor by computer, and one case of corruption of a minor with an adult. Experts say while starting that process can be overwhelming, the best to start is reaching out to professionals.

“Primary care providers are also a great place to start to bring their child and make sure their body is safe and healthy and also start any other referral processes that may be needed.”

Sanford’s west Fargo hospital will have the pinwheels on display and take home-pamphlets full of information available all throughout April.

For more information you can visit the following links:

https://www.hhs.nd.gov/cfs

https://www.sanfordhealth.org/locations/sanford-childrens-care-clinic

https://www.nationalchildrensalliance.org/

https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/police/report-a-crime

https://www.raccfm.com/

