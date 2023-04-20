BISSELL Pet Foundation Presents “Empty the Shelters” Spring National Event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to host what they believe will be the largest “Empty the Shelters’ event yet.

Their goal is to help homeless pets go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Spring National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

From May 1st through May, 15th, more than 350 participating shelters in 45 states, including Circle of Friends Animal Shelter and Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

View all participating shelters via the interactive map to find more information about your local participating shelters, gather specific event details, view adoptable pets, and more.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 140,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,000 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.



"Empty the Shelters" provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption. Each participating organization has their own adoption process and requirements.



“Empty the Shelters” provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption. Each participating organization has their own adoption process and requirements.



This is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” event partnership with Dogtopia.



Our nation’s shelters need your support. Please consider fostering or donating if you unable to add a pet to your family.



Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.

