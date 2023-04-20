Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Bill to eliminate approval voting fails to override veto

Six Republicans switched their vote
Approval voting
Approval voting(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill that would have outlawed the approval voting method used by Fargo in city elections failed to override Gov. Burgum’s veto.

House Bill 1273 needed 32 votes in the state Senate to reach the two-thirds majority needed. In March, 33 senators voted for the bill. But on Wednesday, the tally was only 28-19 in favor.

Six Republican members switched their vote: Jeff Barta of Grand Forks; Randy Burckhard of Minot; Dick Dever of Bismarck; Michael Dwyer of Bismarck; Curt Kreun of Grand Forks; and Jim Roers of Fargo.

Earlier this month, Gov. Burgum wrote in his veto, “House Bill 1273 blatantly infringes on local control and the ability of residents in home rule cities to determine which method of local city election is best for their communities based on the unique aspects of city elections.” (https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/04/06/burgum-vetoes-ban-approval-voting/)

The legislation to eliminate approval voting statewide was sponsored by Rep. Ben Koppelman, (R) West Fargo.

You can read the bill itself here: https://www.ndlegis.gov/lcn/assembly/legss/public/floorcalendar.htm?chamber=Senate&currentLegDay=true&currentBillNumber=N%2FA&currentCalendarId=N%2FA&printChamber=S&printLegislativeDay=68&command=&previousSessionId=&quicklink=67

Fargo has been using it for city elections since 2020, after residents approved the measure in 2018.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue near Salol, Minnesota.
Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area
Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on 45th St S
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business

Latest News

Missouri River
It’s National North Dakota Day!
ST. PAUL, MN
LIVE @ 7: Minnesota State of the State Address
GPS and flooded roads
Officials warn drivers not to trust GPS apps during spring flooding season
Youth in handcuffs
North Dakota Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Armed Carjacking of a Delivery Truck