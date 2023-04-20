Bill to eliminate approval voting fails to override veto

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill that would have outlawed the approval voting method used by Fargo in city elections failed to override Gov. Burgum’s veto.

House Bill 1273 needed 32 votes in the state Senate to reach the two-thirds majority needed. In March, 33 senators voted for the bill. But on Wednesday, the tally was only 28-19 in favor.

Six Republican members switched their vote: Jeff Barta of Grand Forks; Randy Burckhard of Minot; Dick Dever of Bismarck; Michael Dwyer of Bismarck; Curt Kreun of Grand Forks; and Jim Roers of Fargo.

Earlier this month, Gov. Burgum wrote in his veto, “House Bill 1273 blatantly infringes on local control and the ability of residents in home rule cities to determine which method of local city election is best for their communities based on the unique aspects of city elections.” (https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/04/06/burgum-vetoes-ban-approval-voting/)

The legislation to eliminate approval voting statewide was sponsored by Rep. Ben Koppelman, (R) West Fargo.

Fargo has been using it for city elections since 2020, after residents approved the measure in 2018.

