FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Beginning today, April 20, 2023 the 1st Ave N. Bridge into Moorhead will be closed at 2nd St N.

The closure is due to rising river levels causing safety concerns, according to Fargo city officials.

The 1st Ave N. Bridge will remain closed until river levels recede below the roadway.

