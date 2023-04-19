Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

