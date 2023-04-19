From Thunderstorms to Snow: A Messy Wednesday in Progress

WEDNESDAY:

It’s been a WILD start to our Wednesday, as early morning thunderstorms transitioned to snow/mix. That snow is currently pushing it’s way through the central and northern valley. Some slick roads have developed.

By the late morning, most of the precip. will be exiting north and east.

Conditions will be mostly dry by lunchtime on Wednesday. The winds will still be strong out of the southeast, gusting near 35-40 mph. The center of the low pressure will be parked just to the west over Minot.

Total precipitation by Wednesday night will generally be 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms set up. Additional moisture comes from mix/snow Thursday and Friday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday, measurable snow is possible especially in our communities in northern MN and into Lakes Country. For this chance of possibly heavy snow, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day. Late, the snow will be overspreading to the west into ND. Wind on Thursday won’t be too much of a concern with the falling snow, but that changes heading into Friday.

FRIDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heading into Friday morning, light snow may be fairly widespread. There is potential for a couple to several inches of accumulation north and in northern MN. Roads will be a bit slick where we see continued snow Friday morning. Many ditches across the region have filled with water, so be extra careful on the roads! Temperatures will also be quite chilly Friday - roughly 20 degrees below average. Highs will be in the 30s. It will be windy as well with gusts out of the north.

It’s still too far out for any more detail regarding amounts, but there are signals for the potential for more than 4″. There is currently a 75% chance of 6 or more inches of snow far north and in northern MN. Most of the accumulation will be in Minnesota. Check the “Maps” page on our website for the latest forecast on risk of heavy snow and liquid moisture potential.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. However, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the 50s. We will start out with temperatures staying around freezing which will help our flooding. Later in the forecast period Wednesday and beyond, we are watching more chances for rain.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Ice jams are a continued issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. Ice jams lead to rapidly rising river levels in a short amount of time. The Pembina River at Neche is the first river to reach Major flood stage as of Tuesday morning. The Wild Rice River (ND) at Abercrombie rises to major flood stage by Wednesday morning.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

GRAND FORKS NWS .HYDROLOGY... ISSUED AT 520 PM CDT TUE APR 18 2023

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER CONTINUING TO PUSH INTO THE RIVER SYSTEMS ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND. MUCH OF THE SNOWPACK FROM NORTHWEST MN HAS MELTED AND HAS WORKED ITS WAY THROUGH A PORTION OF THE MN TRIBUTARIES ALREADY. A FEW POINTS REMAIN IN FLOOD DUE TO SNOWMELT RUNOFF AND ICE JAMS. RIVER RESPONSES CONTINUE TO BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST ND AND WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN THE COMING DAYS.

TEMPERATURES TREND TOWARD NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL THIS WEEK WITH SOME ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION EXPECTED THROUGH THE END OF THIS WEEK. PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK COULD BE THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CRESTS REMAIN UNCERTAIN DUE TO FORECAST TEMPERATURES, ONGOING SNOWMELT RUNOFF, AND THE ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED THIS WEEK. HOWEVER IT IS LOOKING MORE LIKELY THAT SOUTHERN VALLEY CRESTS COULD COME THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH NORTHERN VALLEY CRESTS TOWARD NEXT WEEK INTO EARLY MAY.

OVERLAND FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE BASIN. INCREASES IN OVERLAND FLOODING ARE BEING REPORTED AND EXPECTED TO INCREASE ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN ND AS SNOWMELT CONTINUES.

ICE JAMS REMAIN A CONTRIBUTOR TO FLOODING IN THE CROOKSTON AREA AND NEAR NECHE. SMALL RISES CONTINUE NEAR NECHE, AND CROOKSTON HAS SHOWN SOME DECLINE IN RIVER LEVELS TODAY WITH SATELLITE IMAGERY NOTING AN ICE JAM FURTHER UPSTREAM FROM THE RIVER GAUGE.

