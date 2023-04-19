Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen girl rushed to hospital after Norman Co. rollover

File graphic of an ambulance.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage girl was rushed to a Fargo hospital after a rollover crash in Norman County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 along Hwy. 32. The crash report says a pickup left the road and rolled.

A 16-year-old girl from Hitterdahl, MN was taken to a Fargo hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was in the pickup and no other vehicle was involved.

