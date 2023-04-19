Six-week abortion ban in North Dakota passes with veto-proof majorities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill banning abortion after six weeks in North Dakota just passed, Wednesday, with veto-proof majorities.

Senate Bill 2150 passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against. Monday, it passed the House 76 to 14.

Gov. Burgum can still veto the measures, forcing the chambers to vote again. But both votes are veto-proof majorities, so similar votes would override the veto.

