Six-week abortion ban in North Dakota passes with veto-proof majorities
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill banning abortion after six weeks in North Dakota just passed, Wednesday, with veto-proof majorities.
Senate Bill 2150 passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against. Monday, it passed the House 76 to 14.
Gov. Burgum can still veto the measures, forcing the chambers to vote again. But both votes are veto-proof majorities, so similar votes would override the veto.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.