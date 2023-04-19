Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Six-week abortion ban in North Dakota passes with veto-proof majorities

State of North Dakota Capitol
State of North Dakota Capitol(State of North Dakota)
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bill banning abortion after six weeks in North Dakota just passed, Wednesday, with veto-proof majorities.

Senate Bill 2150 passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against. Monday, it passed the House 76 to 14.

Gov. Burgum can still veto the measures, forcing the chambers to vote again. But both votes are veto-proof majorities, so similar votes would override the veto.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue near Salol, Minnesota.
Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area
Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on 45th St S
9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.
Thousands of North Dakotans to receive checks in settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax

Latest News

MN Zoo morphs into Treetop Trail
MN Zoo’s monorail morphing into Treetop Trail
3rd Annual All-Star week returns
Third annual Roger Maris All-Star Week returns June 19
Supporting kids & families
Grand Forks YMCA hosts online silent auction supporting area kids & families
No injuries in West Fargo garage fire - April 19
No injuries in West Fargo garage fire - April 19