Pet dog dies, person displaced after Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pet dog is dead and one person is without a place to stay after a townhome fire in Fargo.

The Fargo Fire Department says it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 27th Ave. S.

Officials say when they got on scene, smoke filled the home from floor to ceiling. Crews were able to find the fire and get it under control within minutes of going in.

Firefighters learned a pet dog was still inside the home and found the pet and carried it outside where they tried to save the animal, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Crews stayed on scene for much of the night to make sure no hotspots would flare up and cause damage to neighboring townhomes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.