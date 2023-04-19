Original Hi-Ho in Dilworth is for sale

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A landmark bar and restaurant in Dilworth, Minnesota is for sale. You could own the original Hi-Ho Burgers & Brews for $325,000.

Hi-Ho is located at 10 Center Avenue East in Dilworth. According to the property listing, the restaurant was established in 1947 and has been featured on Food Network Magazine and HolyGrill.

For sale is the 4,460 square-foot building, which sits on a 0.145 acre lot. The $325,000 listing price includes equipment, fixtures, furniture, and a two-bedroom apartment. The listing also mentions an approved HRA block grant, for siding, new roof, new furnace, signage.

The owners of Hi-Ho currently operate a second location at 3051 25th Street South in Fargo.

