North Dakota Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Armed Carjacking of a Delivery Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced today a Devils Lake, North Dakota man will serve 136 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Blaine, Minnesota.

According to court documents, on July 30, 2022, around 3:52 a.m., 27-year old Joshua Lee Sinawa, approached a bakery delivery box truck in the parking lot of a Cub Foods in Blaine, Minnesota. While the delivery driver was in the vehicle’s driver seat, Sinawa approached the vehicle on the driver’s side, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded that the victim get out of the vehicle. Sinawa then forced him to walk into the Cub Foods store at gunpoint. Sinawa left the Cub Foods store while the victim remained inside and fled the scene in the stolen bakery delivery box truck.

Sinawa was sentenced yesterday before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to 52 months for carjacking and a consecutive 84 months for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Blaine Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew S. Dunne and Craig R. Baune prosecuted the case.

