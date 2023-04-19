No injuries in West Fargo house fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say no one was injured and one pet was rescued after a fire at a West Fargo home late this afternoon.

Crews were called to 309 Cherry Court just before 3 p.m. Wednesday to a report of heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Crews began an offensive attack and a vehicle was found on fire inside of the garage, officials say. The active fire was quickly knocked down and contained within minutes of arrival.

Crews on scene tell Valley News Live there is heavy smoke damage to the garage, and little smoke damage to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the cost of damages to be determined.

