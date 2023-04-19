Motorcycle crash slows traffic on 45th St S
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was slowed in the area of Scheels near the intersection of 45th St S and 15th Ave S in Fargo during rush hour on Tuesday.
Fargo Police tell us they responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and crashed. The motorcycle could be seen lying in the grass in front of Scheels. A ambulance transferred the driver to a local health care facility for treatment of minor injuries.
No charges were pressed.
