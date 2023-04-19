Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man faces multiple charges after feeling from traffic stop

Man faces multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop
Man faces multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man faces multiple charges after he fled from a traffic stop last night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m. yesterday, April 18 a deputy stopped three motorcycles near Mapleton, ND for speeding.

One of the Drivers 41-year-old Jake C. Baumann of Fargo fled from the traffic stop, law enforcement did not pursue. A short time later a deputy located the crashed motorcycle, deputies later learned the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fargo.

A perimeter was established and a drone, along with a West Fargo Police Department K9 team, were deployed.  Baumann was located little over an hour later, along with his passenger.  The passenger was transported to an area hospital to receive medical attention. 

Bauman was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on charges of Possession of Stolen Property (Felony), Possession of a Stolen ID, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle (Felony), Leaving the scene of an injury accident, Refusing to halt, and Driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area
Search and rescue near Salol, Minnesota.
Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident
Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.
Thousands of North Dakotans to receive checks in settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on 45th St S

Latest News

File
Two in custody after I-94 pursuit
Pet dog dies, person displaced after Fargo fire
Pet dog dies, person displaced after Fargo fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
Teen girl rushed to hospital after Norman Co. rollover
Valley Today Fast Track – April 19
Valley Today Fast Track – April 19