Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

LIVE @ 7: Minnesota State of the State Address

ST. PAUL, MN
ST. PAUL, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the Minnesota Legislature at 7 PM Wednesday, April 19.

You can watch it live in the player below. The live players are provided by the nonpartisan House Information Service.

You can watch reaction of democratic and republican lawmakers following the address by the Governor in the player below.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue near Salol, Minnesota.
Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area
Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on 45th St S
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business

Latest News

Approval voting
Bill to eliminate approval voting fails to override veto
Missouri River
It’s National North Dakota Day!
GPS and flooded roads
Officials warn drivers not to trust GPS apps during spring flooding season
Youth in handcuffs
North Dakota Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Armed Carjacking of a Delivery Truck