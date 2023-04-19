Harwood area to experience rising flood levels

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials in Harwood are warning the public of rising flood waters in the area saying river levels are expected to peak in 48 to 72 hours

The rising waters have caused several road closures and issues north of West Fargo near Harwood where the Maple River and Sheyenne River meet.

Residents in that area should be prepared for a major flood that could reach levels that would be in the top five historically. The Sheyenne River is expected to crest at 91.5 feet.

Cass County residents can visit www.casscountynd.gov/flood to request sandbags or piles or sand to be delivered. Updates on county road closures will be available at www.casscountynd.gov/roads.

For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.