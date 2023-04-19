Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks YMCA hosts online silent auction supporting area kids & families

Supporting kids & families
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks YMCA is putting on a silent auction to support kids and families in the area.

The online auction opened up today, and bidding will close at 8 pm on Wednesday, April 26.

If you want to check out anything up for auction, you can see the items and packages online and in-person at the downtown Grand Forks location. It’s at 215 N 7th St.

Some packages include food and dining, pet supplies and services, golf, hotel stays, photography, professional cleaning, leisure items, collectibles, and more.

Want to see what’s up for grabs or put in a bid? Click here!

