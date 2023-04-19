Grand Forks YMCA hosts online silent auction supporting area kids & families

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks YMCA is putting on a silent auction to support kids and families in the area.

The online auction opened up today, and bidding will close at 8 pm on Wednesday, April 26.

If you want to check out anything up for auction, you can see the items and packages online and in-person at the downtown Grand Forks location. It’s at 215 N 7th St.

Some packages include food and dining, pet supplies and services, golf, hotel stays, photography, professional cleaning, leisure items, collectibles, and more.



