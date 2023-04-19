Firefighters help out college baseball team after their bus burns

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WCVB) - A college baseball team was on its way back to Boston after playing a weekend series in North Carolina when their bus burst into flames.

A blown-out tire sparked the blaze, leaving the team stranded alongside the interstate. Fortunately, a group of volunteer firefighters offered to help house them until an alternate bus arrived.

“I was about to nod off to take a nap and all of a sudden the tire from underneath me. Boof! Just blew up. And I’m like, ‘What the heck was that?” Ronnie Luke, one of the college students on the bus, said.

Moments after that tire blowout, the Fisher College baseball team’s bus was up in flames.

The 37 people on board rushed to grab whatever they could as they quickly evacuated onto Interstate 95 in Maryland.

“I put my shirt over my face because I couldn’t really breathe,” Luke said. “I was in the last seat in the back. So, I was like, ‘We got to, like, go.’ I couldn’t even talk.”

Luckily, everyone made it out safely as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

“You never expect all that to happen. For example, I had all my stuff inside. I didn’t take it out like I was like, ‘OK, we’ll be back home, whatever, whatever,’” another one of the students, Vance Serrano, said.

However, another bus was hours away.

So, the White Marsh Fire Department opened its doors.

“Instead of having them, you know, stay on the side of the road for the next four hours. We really wanted to make sure that they were safe because of how dangerous 95 is,” Xavier Owens with the department said.

The fire department provided food, clothes and hospitality to the stranded team.

“They treated us like we’re family,” Scott Dulin, the Fisher College baseball coach, said.

The two groups played baseball, basketball and video games together until they were eventually able to load up and head back to Boston.

“They were probably the greatest people I’ve ever met. Like, they took us in, pretty much made us feel like home,” Serrano said. “Like we’ve known them our whole lives when we got there.”

The team returned to Boston safely a few hours later.

