Fargo Band Feels Affects of Seasonal Flooding

(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tailspin, a local band based out of Fargo, have been hosting their practices inside of a West Fargo storage unit for the past few months. That was until Unfortunately, their practice spot recently fell victim to this year’s flood season in a bit of a different way.

The group’s equipment, including guitars and amplifiers were stored in the unit, and the water damage has affected all aspects of their practice space.

“This was our home; it’s where we kept all our stuff, where we practiced, this is where pretty much everything is,” said Austin Saraceni, the band’s bass player.

The main culprit seemed to be a few shifted ceiling panels that were just wide enough to let through some melting snow. However, the band members were grateful that all their major, expensive equipment was undamaged. They will be closing the door on this practice spot and are on the hunt for a new one.

“I wanted to go straight to the bar after seeing it for the first time, I was devastated at first.” I didn’t know what was ruined or what happened. We got pretty lucky.” said Grant Goffe, the band’s guitar player.

Despite the setback, the band members remain optimistic and are looking forward to the future.

“It’s a good eye-opener for what would we do if these sorts of things happen with all our stuff.” Goffe said. “After this though, we’re definitely not going to slow down.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

