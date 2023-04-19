East Grand Forks Man Arrested for child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

According to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, investigators arrested David Detwiler after locating suspected child pornography on electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Detwiler’s home.

Agencies involved in the case were, Minnesota BCI, East Grand Forks Police Department and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.

The investigation into Detwiler began through a tip given to the police.

If you suspect illegal online activity involving children, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline (https://www.missingkids.org/home) or 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

