Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for trying to sell stolen tools on Facebook

Lisa Jo Fairbanks
Lisa Jo Fairbanks(Becker County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes woman has been sentenced in a stolen property case, where court documents say she was trying to sell stolen power tools on social media.

Detroit Lakes Police responded to a residence on East Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes for a report of a construction trailer being stolen sometime on April 23, 2022. The owner said he was doing construction on the residence and also reported numerous power tools in the trailer were stolen.

Law enforcement received a tip that the stolen trailer may be at a property in rural Becker County. A search warrant was executed, and the trailer was found.

On April 27, 2022, law enforcement learned Lisa Jo Fairbanks was selling tools on Facebook matching those in the trailer. A search warrant was obtained for Fairbanks’ Facebook account and court documents say 7 power tools that Fairbanks was trying to sell were identified by the property owner as being stolen.

Fairbanks was convicted of receiving stolen property, which is a felony. She received credit for 55 days served in the Becker County Jail and is sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

