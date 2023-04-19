Career day at Davies causes parking problems for students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Career day event at Davies High School didn’t go quite as administrators had planned, with many students unable to get to classes on time this morning because of parking issues.

According to Fargo Public Schools The school reserved 40 parking spaces for Career Fair guests, resulting in limited parking for students. FPS Says students were instructed to park on the street or in the parking lot east of the football field if needed.

The delay had students racing against the clock but FPS said all tardies were excused.

FPS says Issues such as these do not typically arise, But Davies has received complaints in the past about the parking to student ratio.

