Billboard in Grand Forks Inviting North Dakota to Spring Break in Iceland

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inspired by an amazing trip to Iceland, a group of freelance ad people including Peter Megler and Sara Becker had a silly idea to do a rogue tourism campaign for Spring Break in Iceland Why? Because most people in Iceland are related and could use some Spring Breakers to mix things up! Well, it’s now wound up on billboard in Grand Forks “the coldest place in America” (because it’s actually warmer in Iceland). They also have a hilarious ad online www.springbreakiceland.com and some clips from their Unofficial Spring Break Iceland Correspondent, Maggi in Reykjavik. https://app.frame.io/presentations/8e0f92c6-df88-4960-b491-0dd1ee12cf04

There’s even a Change.org Petition: https://chng.it/p47cwwsfsM to try and get a direct flight from ND to Iceland. They have put out a challenge to Delta and IcelandAir to see who will add the direct flight from North Dakota to Iceland first. THIS IS OFFICIALLY AN UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED AD CAMPAIGN FOR SPRING BREAK IN ICELAND, MADE BY THESE PEOPLE.

Skàl!

