BCA Identifies suspect that killed Pope County Deputy Josh Owen, injured 2 others

ST.PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died and the two officers injured in a use-of-force incident on April 15.

The medical examiner identified the man killed as 34-year-old Bryan Nygard of Cyrus. It was determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the Pope County Deputies as Deputy Josh Owen who died after being shot three times during the exchange of gunfire and Deputy Brody Merrill who fired his department handgun, he was struck once in the upper chest in the vest by a handgun round. They also identified the Starbuck Police Officer as Officer Alex Olson, he was struck once in the ankle by a handgun round and did not fire his weapon.

Based on the initial investigation, just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Officer Olson responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus. Deputies Owen and Merrill responded after him. When they arrived, they entered the home and spoke to Nygard and a woman. After some initial investigation, they informed Nygard that he was under arrest. Nygard, who had been seated at a table, stood up, drew a firearm and began firing. Deputies Owen and Merrill returned fire. Officer Olson was in the hallway and did not fire. In the exchange of gunfire, all three officers and Nygard were struck. Nygard died at the scene. Deputy Owen was taken to the hospital where he later died. Deputy Merrill also went to the hospital where he was treated and released. Officer Olson sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The woman living with Nygard had left the apartment before the shooting occurred and was not injured.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a pistol, bullets and cartridge casings at the scene. All three officers were wearing their body cameras. BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation. It will be redacted and released to the public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office requested that the BCA investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review.

