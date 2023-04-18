Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video Monday of a lynx sneaking up on a grouse in northern Minnesota.

The lynx quietly stalks the bird along a snowy trail, before it flies away.

The University of Minnesota research group says it’s rare to get video of a lynx, especially of one hunting. “We don’t get lynx on our cameras very often and certainly not videos of them hunting prey! So we thought this was pretty cool to capture on camera!” The group posted on social media.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that there are only about 100-300 lynx in the state.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.