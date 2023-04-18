Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video Monday of a lynx sneaking up on a grouse in northern Minnesota.

The lynx quietly stalks the bird along a snowy trail, before it flies away.

The University of Minnesota research group says it’s rare to get video of a lynx, especially of one hunting. “We don’t get lynx on our cameras very often and certainly not videos of them hunting prey! So we thought this was pretty cool to capture on camera!” The group posted on social media.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that there are only about 100-300 lynx in the state.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies after flipping vehicle in water-filled ditch
File Graphic
Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death
Lilyaunna Jones
UPDATE: Fargo teen found safe
Tommy Fradet
Man killed in motorcycle crash to be buried at Fargo National Cemetery
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo

Latest News

Minnesota Lynx hunt
Lynx on the hunt in northern Minnesota
Cass County Jail
Cass County Jail to offer workforce training as part of pilot project with M State
RESIDENTS FILLING POTHOLES-APRIL 18
Can residents in the metro fill potholes themselves? Yes and No
Burglary graphic from MGN
Sheriff: Outbuilding burglarized while homeowner was at funeral