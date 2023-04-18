Utah/North Dakota FLDS missing children connection

CEDAR CREEK, U.T. (KFYR) - Earlier this month, reporter Erika Craven told us about members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints settling in rural areas of North Dakota.

On Monday, several former FLDS members gathered in Utah, begging for help finding their missing children. They say their children were assisted in “running away” or taken back into the religious community that is led by convicted felon Warren Jeffs. But what are the connections to the missing Utah kids here in North Dakota?

Heber Jeffs was arrested in Minot earlier this year on kidnapping charges stemming from the disappearance of his 10-year-old niece. Jeffs has been extradited back to Utah, but that might not be the end of the kidnapping story.

Holding out for hope. That is what several former FLDS parents did on Monday in Cedar Creek, Utah. They are pleading to get their missing children back.

“When will this be treated as what it is? This is child trafficking, this is kidnapping, this is not just a domestic dispute or children with a desire to run away,” said mother Lorraine Jessop.

A former FDLS member who now lives in North Dakota says he has a feeling some of those kids could be in North Dakota.

“I have a hunch that there is definitely good odds that they could be here,” said a former FLDS member.

The group in Utah says it knows of 19 children that have gone missing. They say Warren Jeffs’ latest prophecy is asking members to gather children.

“I’ve heard that North Dakota is the new gathering place for Zion,” said a former FLDS member.

The former FLDS members in Utah say their children are leaving or are being kidnapped in the middle of the night. The mothers say their kids are being told where to go and even given survival tools and phones.

“It’s definitely kidnapping, but the thing is, it is hard to know if the kids that are teenagers wanted to stay with the church or not,” said a former FLDS member.

An attorney for the Utah group says sometimes custody situations occur when one parent leaves the church and the other stays. Police say runaway cases are hard to track.

“I’ve tried to explain to them that this is not just her running away. They are hiding her, she was told what to do, where to go,” said mother Elizabeth Roundy.

The former FLDS member Your News Leader spoke with left the church in 2017 and is now working in North Dakota, but has little contact with current members of the religious organization.

Heber Jeffs is currently being held in Piute County, Utah awaiting trial.

