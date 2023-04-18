Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Thousands of North Dakotans to receive checks in settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax

9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.
9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Checks will be arriving to thousands of North Dakota residents as part of a multistate consumer protection settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax. It involved customers being tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been provided to them without cost.

The settlement was agreed to back in May of 2022.

According to Attorney General Drew Wrigley, 9,700 North Dakotans will receive around $30.

“I am delighted to be sending these refund checks and I want North Dakota consumers who are eligible for the refunds to be informed and aware that the e-mail notifications and the letters and checks are legitimate and are not a part of any scam,” said Wrigley.

Refund letters and checks have already been printed, and eligible recipients will receive e-mail alerts between April 17 through April 29.

Physical checks will be mailed between April 24 and May 10.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies after flipping vehicle in water-filled ditch
File Graphic
Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death
Lilyaunna Jones
UPDATE: Fargo teen found safe
Tommy Fradet
Man killed in motorcycle crash to be buried at Fargo National Cemetery
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo

Latest News

Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Video captures rare glimpse of Lynx hunting in northern Minnesota
Minnesota Lynx hunt
Lynx on the hunt in northern Minnesota
Cass County Jail
Cass County Jail to offer workforce training as part of pilot project with M State
RESIDENTS FILLING POTHOLES-APRIL 18
Can residents in the metro fill potholes themselves? Yes and No