Thousands of North Dakotans to receive checks in settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Checks will be arriving to thousands of North Dakota residents as part of a multistate consumer protection settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax. It involved customers being tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been provided to them without cost.

The settlement was agreed to back in May of 2022.

According to Attorney General Drew Wrigley, 9,700 North Dakotans will receive around $30.

“I am delighted to be sending these refund checks and I want North Dakota consumers who are eligible for the refunds to be informed and aware that the e-mail notifications and the letters and checks are legitimate and are not a part of any scam,” said Wrigley.

Refund letters and checks have already been printed, and eligible recipients will receive e-mail alerts between April 17 through April 29.

Physical checks will be mailed between April 24 and May 10.

