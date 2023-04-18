Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two adults were arrested yesterday April 17, after police say they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a local Jamestown business.

The Jamestown Police Department says a business located on 1000 Block of 17th St. SW was entered after hours on the night of April 16 and approximately $4300-$4500 worth of merchandise was taken.

After an investigation police issued two search warrants for a apartment in NW Jamestown. During the search thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was recovered. Two adults were arrested and one juvenile was referred to juvenile court.

25-year-old Joshua Golden of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, theft of property, dealing in stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. 19-year-old Kendra Knife of Jamestown was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of property, dealing in stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Stutsman County Correctional center and are awaiting formal charges.

