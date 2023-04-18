Storms, Wintry Mix, & Snow Overnight

WEDNESDAY:

Through the afternoon and evening, easterly winds will continue to increase and temperatures peak in the low 50s south & east, 40s for most. By bedtime, the winds will be in the 20 - 30 mph range with gusts nearing 40 mph at points. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will then see our chances of precipitation increase late Tuesday (overnight) into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will begin as snow for some in the north and as rain in the south. Rainfall rates may be heavy at times as well as the potential for thunder, particularly in the Southern Valley/southeastern ND. By around 4:00 AM, the band of rain/mix/snow will be moving through our western counties. The rain/snow line will be roughly near the Highway 200 corridor. The precip will continue its eastward march and should be crossing the Red River by around 6-7 am.

By the late morning, most of the precip will have transitioned to either snow or a sort of wintry mix as it exits north and east.

Conditions will be mostly dry by lunchtime on Wednesday. The winds will still be strong out of the southeast, gusting near 35-40 mph. The center of the low pressure will be parked just to the west over Minot.

Total precipitation by Wednesday night will generally be 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms set up. Check out our precipitation potential graphic under the “Maps” section on the Weather section of our website.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday, measurable snow is possible especially in our communities in northern MN and into Lakes Country. For this chance of possibly heavy snow, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day. Late, the snow will be overspreading to the west into ND. Wind on Thursday won’t be too much of a concern with the falling snow, but that changes heading into Friday.

FRIDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heading into Friday morning, light snow may be fairly widespread. There is potential for a couple to several inches of accumulation north and in northern MN. It’s still too far out for any more detail regarding amounts, but we will keep you posted! Roads will be a bit slick where we see continued snow Friday morning. Many ditches across the region have filled with water, so be extra careful on the roads! Temperatures will also be quite chilly Friday - roughly 20 degrees below average. Highs will be in the 30s. It will be windy as well with gusts out of the north.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. However, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the 50s. We will start out with temperatures staying around freezing which will help our flooding. Later in the forecast period Wednesday and beyond, we are watching more chances for rain.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Ice jams are a continued issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. Ice jams lead to rapidly rising river levels in a short amount of time.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

GRAND FORKS NWS .HYDROLOGY... ISSUED AT 345 AM CDT TUE APR 18 2023

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER BEGINNING TO ENTER THE RIVER SYSTEM IN SPOTS WHERE IT HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY SLOW TO ENTER. OVERALL, RIVER RESPONSES ARE BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD, AND ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN THE COMING DAYS.

TEMPERATURES TREND TOWARD NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE WEEK WITH THE SNOWPACK MELT PROGRESSION CONTINUING THROUGH THE WEEK. THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CRESTS REMAIN UNCERTAIN DUE TO FORECAST TEMPERATURES, ONGOING SNOWMELT RUNOFF, AND ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED THIS WEEK.

HOWEVER IT IS LOOKING MORE LIKELY THAT SOUTHERN VALLEY CRESTS COULD COME THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH NORTHERN VALLEY CRESTS TOWARD NEXT WEEK INTO EARLY MAY.

OVERLAND FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE BASIN. AS THE MELTWATER INCREASES ACROSS THE AREA, INCREASES IN OVERLAND FLOODING ESPECIALLY IN AREAS OF SOUTHEASTERN ND ARE EXPECTED.

ICE JAMS REMAIN A CONTRIBUTOR TO FLOODING IN THE CROOKSTON AREA AND NEAR NECHE. THE PEMBINA RIVER NEAR NECHE HAS RAPIDLY RISEN TODAY DUE TO THE ICE JAM, AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RISE INTO TOMORROW. PREVIOUS ICE JAM HISTORY WITH THAT AMOUNT OF WATER FLOW HAS PUT THE RIVER BACK INTO MODERATE FLOODING, AND THAT TREND IS POSSIBLE AGAIN WITH THE ICE JAMMING CURRENTLY ONGOING.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.