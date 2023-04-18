Sheriff: Outbuilding burglarized while homeowner was at funeral

NEAR MCINTOSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A homeowner in northern Minnesota came home from a funeral to find their property burglarized.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Dept. says it got the call of a burglary at a home near McIntosh, MN on Thursday, April 13.

The caller told police they were at a funeral and came back to find a person(s) tried to get into their home, and then broke into an outbuilding.

The sheriff’s report doesn’t specify if anything was taken.

Authorities are reminding people to keep all doors locked and ask friends or neighbors to keep an eye on your property if you’re going to be away. Officials also say installing cameras on your property can help catch the culprits.

