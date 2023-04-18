Cooking with Cash Wa
River Levels Cause Concern for Rural Communities

By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rural county roads have been a persistent issue in North Dakota and Minnesota, with rising flood levels causing heavy damage to roadways in particular.

Garry Johanson, the emergency manager for Norman County, says the damage is not only inconvenient, but also costly.

“I know we had one road alone that washed out this weekend. It was a road that was just being rebuilt,” Johanson said. “It’s already going to be well over the threshold amount just on that one mile segment of road.”

While river levels seem to be sporadic across the state, some cities such as Fargo are also preparing for continued flooding in different ways. In a recent flood meeting earlier today, Cass County officials elaborated on Fargo’s plan for flooding moving forward.

“At those levels, the city is not anticipating needing emergency measures. We’ll be heavily relying on permanent mitigation measures that we’ve been able to complete over the past 14 years,” they said.

However, for rural areas like Norman County, they seem to be bearing the brunt of the flooding and facing a more intense road to recovery.

“We’ll be in a state disaster here in Norman County,” Johanson said. “It seems like it happens each year and each year is a little bit different, and this year is no exception.”

