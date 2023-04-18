Pilot in WF plane crash thanks first responders, nurses who helped save him

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after a plane went nose first into a West Fargo soybean field, leaving its pilot with critical injuries to his legs and spine, the Omaha, Neb. pilot was back in North Dakota today to thank the men and women who helped save him back in August 2021.

Jeff Kloster was attempting to land his single-engine Cessna on August 10 when witnesses say his engine cut out which caused the plane to clip a Cottonwood tree and sent him crashing down. It took fire crews more than 40 minutes to extract Kloster from the plane, and doctors later found a broken femur, a shattered ankle and vertebrae, a spinal cord leak, as well as many broken bones in his face and jaw.

Kloster was only a patient at Sanford Hospital for 22 days, but the impact he left on those who cared for him will likely last a lifetime; Especially for Alicia Pederson. Pederson is an ICU nurse who was only in her first month when Kloster was rushed through the hospital doors.

“I just remember him telling me, ‘You are a wonderful nurse and a wonderful person who deserves nothing but the best,’” Pederson smiled. “No one had really said that to me as a patient before.”

When Kloster left for a rehab center in Lincoln, Neb., Pederson decided to write him a letter where she thanked him for being a positive light in a time when she says she was considering hanging up her scrubs for good.

“Honestly, he saved me that day because I was going through a lot of rough stuff and he’s somebody who inspires me every day to take care of my patients the best way that I can,” she said.

The two now forever friends walked the halls of the ICU once again Tuesday afternoon, and both say they’re finding closure and celebration together.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to move around and come out here by myself. I’m in pretty good shape for the shape I’m in,” Kloster laughed.

Kloster honored Pederson with the ‘Guardian Angel’ award Tuesday for her compassionate care, while also thanking all medical staff for the unwavering selflessness given to patients on what’s likely the worst days of their lives.

“This is a story about two things; It’s a story about God and tremendous healthcare,” Kloster said.

Kloster says his goal for 2024 is to run a 10K race, but first he says with the help of his flight instructor, he plans to fly for the first time since his accident in just two weeks!

“The question is, the first time I come in to land, what will that be like? Will it come flooding back to me? Will the memories come flooding back?” Kloster said. However, he emphasized his excitement to get back in the sky, but says if his wife asks about it, he’s staying on solid ground forever.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.