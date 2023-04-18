One Last Quiet Day This Week before Rain & Snow Return

WEDNESDAY:

Our mostly sunny morning is transitioning to mostly cloudy from west to east today. We will see the winds pick up out of the east into the 15 - 25 mph range with the potential of gusts over 30 mph at times by the time we get into the afternoon and evening. The winds will be stronger out to the west than they will be to the east. Despite the cool start to the day, we will see a decent daytime warmup.

Through the afternoon and evening, easterly winds will continue to increase and temperatures peak in the low 50s south & east, 40s for most. By bedtime, the winds will be in the 20 - 30 mph range with gusts nearing 40 mph at points. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will then see our chances of precipitation increase late Tuesday (overnight) into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will begin as snow for some in the north and as rain in the south. Rainfall rates may be heavy at times as well as the potential for thunder, particularly in the Southern Valley/southeastern ND. By around 4:00 AM, the band of precip will be moving through our western counties. The rain/snow line will be roughly near the Highway 200 corridor. The precip will continue its eastward march and should be crossing the Red River by around 5:30 am. Some places in Lakes Country may see their rain/storms a bit earlier than this time.

By the late morning, most of the precip will have transitioned to either snow or a sort of wintry mix as it exits north and east.

Conditions will be mostly dry by lunchtime on Wednesday. The winds will still be strong out of the southeast. However the chance for snow will continue for folks in the Devils Lake Basin. The center of the low pressure will be parked just to the west over Minot.

Total precipitation by Wednesday night will generally be 0.25″ to 0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms set up. Check out our precipitation potential graphic under the “Maps” section on the Weather section of our website.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We will see rain south and a mix north return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder. Thursday, measurable snow is possible, especially in our communities in northern MN. Up to an inch of expected liquid precipitation, especially east.

FRIDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heading into Friday morning, light snow may be fairly widespread. It won’t stick in many locations south, but there is potential for a couple to several inches of accumulation north and in northern MN. It’s still too far out for any more detail regarding amounts, but we will keep you posted! Roads will be a bit slick where we see continued snow Friday morning. Temperatures will also be quite chilly Friday - roughly 20 degrees below average. Highs will be in the 30s. It will be windy as well with gusts out of the north.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will still be a cooler day in the 30s There is a chance of lingering snow on Saturday, but this will just be some flakes and flurries. By Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Drier conditions are expected with less wind. However, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions persist.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the 50s. We will start out with temperatures staying around freezing which will help our flooding. Later in the forecast period Wednesday and beyond, we are watching more chances for rain.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding continues to become more widespread across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise. The most notable impacts in the coming days will be non-river related flooding, but rather the snowmelt overland flooding.

Ice jams are an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. This is especially true for some of our MN tributaries.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

GRAND FORKS NWS HYDROLOGY...(TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY) ISSUED AT 400 PM CDT MON APR 17 2023

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER BEGINNING TO ENTER THE RIVER SYSTEM IN SPOTS WHERE IT HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY SLOW TO ENTER. OVERALL, RIVER RESPONSES ARE BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD, AND ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN THE COMING DAYS.

TEMPERATURES TREND TOWARD NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE WEEK WITH THE SNOWPACK MELT PROGRESSION CONTINUING THROUGH THE WEEK. THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CRESTS REMAIN UNCERTAIN DUE TO FORECAST TEMPERATURES, ONGOING SNOWMELT RUNOFF, AND ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED THIS WEEK. HOWEVER IT IS LOOKING MORE LIKELY THAT SOUTHERN VALLEY CRESTS COULD COME THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH NORTHERN VALLEY CRESTS TOWARD NEXT WEEK INTO EARLY MAY. OVERLAND FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA.

AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE BASIN. AS THE MELTWATER INCREASES ACROSS THE AREA, INCREASES IN OVERLAND FLOODING ESPECIALLY IN AREAS OF SOUTHEASTERN ND ARE EXPECTED.

ICE JAMS REMAIN A CONTRIBUTOR TO FLOODING IN THE CROOKSTON AREA AND NEAR NECHE. THE PEMBINA RIVER NEAR NECHE HAS RAPIDLY RISEN TODAY DUE TO THE ICE JAM, AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RISE INTO TOMORROW. PREVIOUS ICE JAM HISTORY WITH THAT AMOUNT OF WATER FLOW HAS PUT THE RIVER BACK INTO MODERATE FLOODING, AND THAT TREND IS POSSIBLE AGAIN WITH THE ICE JAMMING CURRENTLY ONGOING.

